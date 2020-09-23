scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FinCEN Files

IPL 2020: Chris Morris recovering from side strain, unlikely for game against KXIP

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday after suffering a side strain.

By: PTI | Dubai | September 23, 2020 3:56:19 pm
icc cricket world cup 2019, world cup news, south africa cricket team, chris morris, dale steyn injury, ottis gibson, cricket news, indian expressChris Morris was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department. (File Photo)

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday after suffering a side strain, the team’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said. Morris, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department, had also missed the team’s opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a slight side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well,” Hesson said in a video posted by on RCB’s Twitter handle.

“This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side.

“Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him,” he added.

After a nightmarish 2019 season where they finished last, RCB began this year’s IPL campaign on a positive note, registering a 10-run victory over SRH.

