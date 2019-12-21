Watch: Chris Jordan lives up to KXIP vs RCB bidding war with insane catch

Chris Jordan leaps to take a catch in the Big Bash League on Saturday (Screengrab) Chris Jordan leaps to take a catch in the Big Bash League on Saturday (Screengrab)

Chris Jordan produced one of the best outfield catches of the year in the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

Chris Jordan, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kZZf2yMWxF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2019

In the IPL auction earlier this week, there was a bidding war between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Jordan, the 31-year-old England player.

KXIP raised the first bid on Jordan, at his base price of INR 75 L. RCB also bid on him, as the two teams went on raising Jordan’s price. RCB’s last bid was INR 2.8 CR, as KXIP got their man with an INR 3 CR bid.

The catch Jordan took on Saturday saw the back of Renegades batsman Dan Christian. Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades by 11 runs in the match, with Jordan returning figures of two for 30.

The @ScorchersBBL have a new fan favourite. Chris Jordan still signing autographs well after the game finished. His catch tonight. will take some beating. #BBL2019 pic.twitter.com/S4xsy7WM3q — Jordan McArdle (@jordan_mc12) December 21, 2019

Jordan had been part of the England side which played a T20I series in New Zealand last month. He is set to be a crucial addition to the KXIP side next year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd