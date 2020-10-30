Chris Gayle becomes first cricketer to slam 1000 T20 sixes

Jofra Archer shake hands with Chris Gayle during KXIP vs RR clash. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab star batsman Chris Gayle went on to achieve a new feat in T20 cricket. In the Indian Premier League match between Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, the left-handed batsman became the first man to hit 1000 sixes in T20 cricket.

Gayle accomplished the feat in the 19th over of the KXIP inning after slamming young Kartik Tyagi over the mid-wicket fence. He was eventually dismissed on 99 (63) by Jofra Archer in the following over.

Speaking on the remarkable feat post the KXIP inning, Gayle said: “I don’t know the record, I’m still hitting it well. The hard work and the dedication over the years have paid off. To the guys who I promised to get a century, I missed out today but in my mind, it’s a century (laughs). We just need a win.”

Gayle currently leads the chart for hitting the most number of sixes in this format of the game. His countryman Keiron Pollard stands second on the list, over 300 sixes behind ‘The Universe Boss.’

T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayls. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle . Entertainment ka baap. #KXIPvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 30, 2020

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 sixes for Christopher Henry Gayle. That’s it. That’s the post 🤷 pic.twitter.com/wkCViJAYmX — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2020

Cricketers with most SIXES in T20s

1000 – Chris Gayle*

690 – Kieron Pollard

485 – Brendon McCullum

467 – Shane Watson

447 – Andre Russell

417 – AB de Villiers

Gayle’s 99 helped Kings XI post a challenging 185/4 after 20 overs. With this knock Gayle has scored a total of 276 runs from six outings in the ongoing edition of IPL 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd