Shows how much playing for CSK means to him: Shane Watson on Dhoni’s no-ball controversy

During the final over of the match against Rajasthan Royals on April 11, a furious MS Dhoni stormed onto the pitch to confront the umpires after square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford revoked a no-ball decision signalled by straight umpire Ulhas Gandhe. On Sunday, teammate Shane Watson backed Dhoni’s actions and said that they only reflected his love towards the team.

“For me, it just shows how much playing for CSK means to him,” Watson was quoted as saying at an event in Calcutta in a Circle of Cricket report.

The all-rounder also had praise for his team’s captain.

“Dhoni is so experienced and he has got amazing intuition of the game. He has been in all different situations and knows how to handle them. He knows how to get the best out of the players on and off the field,” the Australian cricketer was quoted as saying in a Telegraph report.

Dhoni faced a lot of backlash for his actions and was subsequently fined 50 per cent of the match fee as a penalty for breaching the rules of the game. Former cricketers were divided on whether the punishment was adequate.

Defending champions Chennai are currently placed at the top of the points table in the Indian Premier League with seven wins in eight matches. Watson said at the event that he believes that the experienced candidates in the squad help them to maintain the consistency throughout the season.

“See, in cricket — no matter what format it is — the more experienced you are as long as your body can hold together, you would be more consistent to execute your skills. We have an experienced squad, so more chances of being more consistent through the tournament. Yes, young players are coming in and they have got amazing skills and are very exciting. But there are more chances of them being inconsistent as they are still trying to find their feet,” he said,

On being asked who has the upper-edge going into the World Cup, Watson said that he would love to see Australia win back-to-back titles but he still feels that India and England are the strongest sides.