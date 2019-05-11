IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings’ road to final

After becoming the first team to secure a playoffs berth, defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets to progress to the finals of IPL 2019. This is the eighth time the MS Dhoni-led unit has made it to the finals in ten seasons. They will now lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday in a bid to clinch their fourth title.

CSK road to final:

MATCH 1, CSK vs RCB: Chennai won the match by 7 wickets

The defending champions got off to a great start in IPL 2019, as they secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener. Spinners Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, and Ravindra Jadeja exploited the conditions at Chepauk and wrapped up the RCB unit for 70. In response, Chennai chased down the target comfortably with 17 balls to spare.

MATCH 2, DC vs CSK: Chennai won the match by 6 wickets

After winning the first match, Chennai went on to defeat a rechristened Delhi unit. Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan scored a half-century as Delhi posted a moderate 147/6 on the board. Chennai opener Shane Watson scored a quick 44 in 26 balls setting the platform in the 148-run chase. After his dismissal, Suresh Raina, skipper Dhoni, and Kedhar Jadhav played valuable knock as Chennai chased down the target with two balls to spare.

MATCH 3, CSK vs RR: Chennai won by 8 runs

Chennai went to win three matches in a row as they won their clash against Rajasthan Royals by eight runs. Despite a poor start, Dhoni played a blistering knock of 75 runs in 46 balls, which included four boundaries and an equal number of sixes, helping his side post a stiff 175/5 in 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan got off to a dreadful start but a late surge by England cricketers Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer almost got the Royals home. While Stokes smashed 46 in 26 balls, Archer added 24 runs in just 11 balls. However, the contribution by both the cricketers went in vain as Rajasthan could only manage 167/8 in their respective 20 overs.

MATCH 4, MI vs CSK: Mumbai won by 37 runs

Chennai’s winning spree was finally halted when the side traveled to Mumbai for their fourth league encounter. Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century but a late blitz by all-rounder Hardik Pandya saw Mumbai post a challenging 170/5 on the board. Pandya scored 25 runs in 8 deliveries, which included three sixes and a four. In response, the entire batting unit of CSK crumbled except for Jadhav. The Chennai all-rounder scored 58 from 54 balls but his lone effort was not enough as Chennai could manage 133/8 in 20 overs.

MATCH 5, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai won by 22 runs

After going down against Mumbai in the previous encounter, the defending champions bounced back in an emphatic manner. Both the bowlers and batsmen pitched in the following clash against as Chennai won the contest by 22 runs.

MATCH 6, KKR vs CSK: Chennai won by 7 wickets

After overpowering Punjab, Chennai took on Kolkata Knight Riders, which was deemed as a mouth-watering clash looking at the forms of both the teams. However, Chennai maintained their supreme run in the tournament as they went to crush Kolkata by seven wickets in a one-sided affair.

MATCH 7, RR vs CSK: Chennai won by 4 wickets

After securing an emphatic seven-wicket win against KKR, Chennai went on to defeat Rajasthan for the second time in the tournament. Batting first Rajasthan could only manage 151/7 on the board. However, it was not an easy chase for the defending champions as they got off to a dreadful start as Faf du Plessis, Watson, and Raina could only manage single digit scores. However, Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni took charge as Chennai eventually chased down the target in the final ball of their innings.

MATCH 8, KKR vs CSK: Chennai won by 5 wickets

After losing the first contest by seven wickets KKR had an opportunity to square things against Chennai in their own backyard. However, the script was similar in the second incident and unlike the previous encounter the hosts this time showed some respite. Batting first, Chris Lynn smashed 82 runs in 51 balls helping KKR post 161/8 in 20 overs. In response, Raina stood up to the occasion and scored 58 in 42 balls helping his side complete the chase in 19.4 overs.

MATCH 9, CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers won by 6 wickets

Chennai’s dominance was finally halted by previous season’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad. After coming to bat first, Chennai managed a mere 132/5 on the board, which eventually turned out to be a walk in the park for the in-form opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. While Warner scored 50 off just 25 deliveries, his partner played an unbeaten knock of 61 runs in 44 balls and helped his side complete the chase with 19 balls to spare.

MATCH 10, RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers won by 1 run

Dhoni’s finest knock of the tournament came against RCB but it was unfortunate for former India skipper as his side ended up losing the contest by one run. Chasing a target of 162, Dhoni scored 84 runs in 48 balls, which included five fours and seven sixes. However, his knock couldn’t save his side from their third defeat as they could only manage 160/8 in response.

MATCH 11, SRH vs CSK: Chennai won by 6 wickets

Half-centuries by Warner and Manish Pandey took Sunrisers to a stiff total of 175/3 in 20 overs. However, a match-winning knock by Watson helped the defending champions beat Sunrisers by six wickets. The Aussie cricketer scored 96 from 53 balls.

MATCH 12, MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs

The result was similar against as the first encounter as Chennai crumbled against the Rohit Sharma led-Mumbai unit losing the contest by a huge margin of 46 runs.

MATCH 13, CSK vs DC: Chennai won by 80 runs

Dhoni and Raina rose to the occasion as Chennai bounced back to winning ways by overpowering Delhi by 80 runs. Batting first Chennai posted 179/4 and Delhi could only manage 99 in response.

MATCH 14, KXIP vs CSK: KXIP won by six wickets

In a bid to consolidate their top position in the points table, Chennai failed badly against R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab unit as they lost their final league fixture by six wickets. KL Rahul played a match-winning knock of 71 runs in 36 balls as KXIP chased down the 171-run target in just 18 overs.

QUALIFIER 1, CSK vs MI: Mumbai won by six wickets

After losing both the league matches against Mumbai the fate was similar when the defending champions took on the three-time champions in Qualifier 1. Batting first, Chennai could only manage 131/4 on the board, which Mumbai chased down comfortably with nine balls to spare.

QUALIFIER 2, DC vs CSK: Chennai won by six wickets

