Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2019

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as saying on the ICC website that Ngidi had felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling.

“Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling. Further scans revealed a Grade II muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup,” Moosajee said.

The news comes as a big blow for defending champions Chennai Super Kings with Ngidi playing an important role in their title win in 2018. The 22-year-old, who made his international debut in a Test match against India in January 2018, took 11 wickets in the 24 overs that he bowled over seven matches.

He was retained by CSK for the 2019 season and would have been part of a squad that includes his Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and team mate Imran Tahir.

CSK’s first match of the season is against Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on March 23 at 8pm. They then travel to New Delhi to play Delhi Capitals three days later.

Ngidi is also expected to be a part of the South African squad that play in the World Cup. Their first match, whch is also the tournament opener, is against hosts World Cup.