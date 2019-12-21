IPL CSK Team 2020 Players List: Chennai Super Kings complete players list, squad

Chennai Super Kings are runner-ups of IPL 2019 (Source: File) Chennai Super Kings are runner-ups of IPL 2019 (Source: File)

IPL CSK Team 2020 Players List: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the second-most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) despite facing a ban for two years. The three-time IPL winners are known to bank on the experience of players and not just youngsters.

CSK’s first buy of the season was Sam Curran. The English all-rounder was roped in for Rs 5.5 crore. Curran played for KXIP in the previous season. Piyush Chawla became a surprise pick as CSK spent a whopping Rs 6.75 crore for Piyush Chawla. The leg-spinner played for KKR in the previous season.

After releasing New Zealand’s Scott Kuggeleijn from the squad, CSK were looking for an overseas fast bowler. CSK did not have to overspend as they got Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Stephen Fleming also added a spinner in their bowling department. R Sai Kishore was the highest wicket-taker in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 with 20 wickets from 12 matches. Kishore had a bowling average of 10.40 and an outstanding economy rate of 4.63 runs per over.

Players released before the auction: Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi

CSK current squad:

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla (Rs 6.75 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 2 crore), R Sai Kishore (Rs 20 lakh)

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Sam Curran (Rs 5.5 crore)

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni (c), N Jagadeesan

