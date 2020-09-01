All 13 members of CSK test negative for Covid-19: Chennai Super Kings CEO

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session before the coronavirus outbreak. (PTI/File Photo)

After a brief Covid-19 scare, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly looking ahead to restart training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE. A PTI report said that all 13 members of CSK, who tested positive for COVID-19 early last week, have tested negative in the latest round of tests.

“Yes, all 13 members have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4,” CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI from Dubai where the team is based right now.

“Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol,” he added.

CSK are the only team that are yet to regroup for training in UAE. The team landed in Dubai on August 21 and were supposed to begin training after seven days.

As per the protocols laid, every member associated with the league will have to take three mandatory Covid-19 tests after landing in UAE.

Viswanathan also mentioned that as a precautionary measure, IPL had increased the tests from three to five for CSK members.

The two CSK players, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, are expected to start training after completing the test process mandated by the league.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd