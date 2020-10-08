Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag was critical of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (Source: IPL)

Virender Sehwag took a dig at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who reached the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, after the franchise suffered their fourth defeat of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 168 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the MS Dhoni-led side was in a comfortable position during the chase, needing just 79 runs from the last ten overs at one point. However, KKR had the last laugh as they registered a crucial 10-run win.

Dhoni’s captaincy choices came under scrutiny once again after he sent Kedar Jadhav ahead of Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja during the chase. Despite promoting himself in the batting order to number four, the captain himself could only manage 11 off 12 balls.

Sehwag, the former India vice-captain, criticised CSK as a whole after the match and said that the players are treating the franchise as a government job.

“It should have been chased down. But the dot balls played by Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t help. And, in my view, some of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen think of CSK as a government job, whether you perform or not, they know they’ll get their salary anyway,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The 41-year-old former cricketer also insulted Jadhav for his poor showing with the bat on Wednesday when he scored only 7 runs off 12 balls. In the latest episode of his Facebook series ‘Viru Ki Baithak‘, Sehwag called Jadhav ‘a useless decoration’ in Hindi and sarcastically praised him as the real ‘Man of the Match’ against KKR.

CSK, who have played eight finals so far, have managed just two wins from their six matches of the ongoing season. The Yellow Army next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF VIRU KI BAITHAK:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd