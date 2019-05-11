There cannot be a better final than Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, says Dwayne Bravo

After beating Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Bravo had a post-match chat with Harbhajan Singh, speaking on the crucial Rishabh Pant chat. “Well it is good that I can move around at this age. Obviously, a lot of people think at this age that we can’t move. It was a crucial moment in the game. Rishabh Pant, one of the most dangerous players in the IPL, so it was good to get him out at that point,” Bravo said.

“I was a bit off the boundary and the ball was rising,” Bravo said, to which Harbhajan responded, “Glad you were fielding there and not me.”

While Harbhajan has played a majority of his career for Mumbai Indians, Bravo has remained with CSK for most part of his IPL career. The two also played for MI together between 2008 to 2010.

“We are playing Mumbai Indians, one of the first franchises we played together. What are your thoughts on that?,” Harbhajan asked Bravo.

‘Here we come, @mipaltan‘: Bhajji & Bravo There’s no love lost between @harbhajan_singh, @DJBravo47 and their former franchise, who go on to discuss the big final after @ChennaiIPL‘s win in Q2. Don’t miss the dance 😍 By @28anand. #CSKvDC Full video 📹 – https://t.co/ZgndRTbLxK pic.twitter.com/AQs6wA5d1A — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 11 May 2019

“I think we are the two best teams in the tournament and we deserve to be in the final. I personally was looking forward to the clash. Obviously, both teams played very well throughout the season. I don’t think there can be a better final than Mumbai and Chennai,” Bravo said.

On being asked how his bowling was against DC in the Qualifier 2, Harbhajan responded, “I was very happy with the way I bowled. I would like to share with all of you that when I started bowling ion the nets in Chennai, Bravo told me that you bowling too slow. He just told me to push a little more, and that was the right kind of advice. Obviously, you play a lot of cricket and I didn’t play throughout the year… so thank you for the advise, it really helped me,” Harbhajan said.