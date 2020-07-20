Can see MS Dhoni helicopter: Suresh Raina invites Dhoni for a practice session

Suresh Raina invites Dhoni for a practice session. (Source: IPL) Suresh Raina invites Dhoni for a practice session. (Source: IPL)

Suresh Raina has returned to practice after a gap of months to a ground close to his house in Ghaziabad. Seen in the CSK jersey along with Rishabh Pant, Raina said that former India skipper MS Dhoni would enjoy practicing with them.

With Hindon Airport close by, Raina said, “I live very close by, this is my ground. We do have the Hindon Airport here and we see glimpse of MS Dhoni helicopter, the flag is there. Hopefully he’ll see it and whenever he comes here, he is definitely going to enjoy it.”

“I think in this Covid-19 situation, we all need to be positive. Things have been difficult and challenging but as sportstars and entertainers, we need to come out as great personalities and at the same time help everyone around with the situation. So I just want to say be positive, be who you are and look after your mind (mental health), that’s very important,” Raina added.

Pant is looking forward to cricket action after the long gap. “It’s good to start practicing right now, I am trying to improve each and everyday. Making use of my time now which has been wasted for five-six months now. Let’s hope we start cricket now so we can do well for the country.

“With Mahi bhai, the interaction is always little but very intense. So we keep it that way,” he added.

