‘I don’t think Cam Green’s good enough to bat at number 3’: Kevin Pietersen’s blunt take on KKR all-rounder

After another under-par performance with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders from Cameron Green, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has said that the Australian all-rounder is ‘not good enough’ to bat at number three. So far after three games in IPL 2026, Green has scored 18 and two runs in Knight Riders’ opening two matches while being unavailable to bowl. On Monday evening, at a rain-affected IPL game at the Eden Gardens the Australian all-rounder could only score four runs against the Punjab Kings.

“I’m against talking about money because money is something that just happens. These guys don’t earn as much money as some of the other sportsmen around the world. But obviously, a lot of people like to talk about what I like to talk about, which is cricketing ability. And whether or not you’re good enough to be in a position of power and batting a 3 in an IPL team, you have to be good enough to be able to perform at that level. And I don’t think that he’s good enough to bat at number 3. He’s not bowling, so you have a look at what he has done. Yes, I’ve seen him, he got a 100 in Mumbai a couple of years ago. I’ve not seen enough of Cam Green to warrant batting at 3 here and taking on that responsibility. He’s a middle-order batter who bowls a bit, and that’s what he does,” Pietersen said on JioHotstar during the rain break in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.