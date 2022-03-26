Brainsqueeze, The Twenty Seventh: IPL’s ‘Mera wala Blue’ quiz

This week’s quiz is on the IPL team’s jerseys. You know the team’s jerseys; now let’s see how well you know the specific colour shades.

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com with name and city.

Q1. We know the ex-captain and talisman Virat Kohli glows crimson, but identify the exact shade of red of Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new jersey. (Twitter/RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new jersey. (Twitter/RCB)

A. Oxblood

B. Raspberry

C. Scarlet Flame

D. Ginger red

Q2. The Royal Pink with its iconic leheriya print is making all the waves this season, but let’s talk of the blue peripherals and sliding beyond shoulder sleeves and trimmings. What shade of blue is the Rajasthan Royals blue?

Rajasthan Royals jersey for the IPL 2022. (Courtesy: Rajasthan Royals) Rajasthan Royals jersey for the IPL 2022. (Courtesy: Rajasthan Royals)

A. Turquoise

B. Admiral

C. Cerulean

D. Teal

**

Q3. A Tyrian dye made of sea snail secretions from Lebanon, togas of ancient Romans, a colour of 20th Cen Women’s Suffrage movements and anti-apartheid protests in South Africa and also NBA’s Lakers. A non spectral colour that’s a sensation in the brain. In India, it’s best associated with Kolkata Knight Riders. Which shade specifically?

Kolkata Knight Riders jersey for the IPL 2022. (Courtesy: KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders jersey for the IPL 2022. (Courtesy: KKR)

A. Mauve

B. Rebecca Purple

C. Lilac

D. Parachute purple

**

Q4. The new Gujarat franchise has eschewed the typical yellow, reds and greens, and gone for a icy cool neutral, streamlined, superhero bodysuit geometric. But what’s the Titan blue?

Gujarat Titans jersey for the IPL 2022 (Courtesy: GT) Gujarat Titans jersey for the IPL 2022 (Courtesy: GT)

A. Arctic blue

B. Cornflower blue

C. Deep blue

D. Air Force blue

Q5. Lucknow Super Giants is the new team in town. And they seem to have played it sedate with their inaugural gear. Much too safe some would say, but there’s blues & blues. Which is Lucknow’s blue?

Lucknow Super Giants jersey for the IPL 2022. (Courtesy: LSG) Lucknow Super Giants jersey for the IPL 2022. (Courtesy: LSG)

A. Aqua

B. Azure

C. Navy

D. Camelot