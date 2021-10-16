The IPL captains quiz: 8 questions, 8 skippers

Q1. This IPL captain’s funniest moment: Stood as an umpire at age 11, and got knocked out, after being smacked on forehead, by the ball bouncing off the bails. Who’s he?

Q2. Which IPL skipper scored a century on his captaincy debut for his franchise?

Q3. Rishabh Pant, the DC captain, hits some manical, marvellous one-handed sixes. He slogged Shardul Thakur in the IPL recently, and Sam Curran in ODIs against England. Which English bowler did he hit the ‘Federeresque’ one-handed Six in the fifth Test in England?

Q4. The camouflage moved from the eyebrow-raising gloves in the last 50 over World Cup to his shoulder pad this IPL. Which persistent IPL skipper, this one?

Q5. “You can’t leave the hotel room during the tournament. It’s not a safety issue, it’s an issue of love. Fans want selfie after selfie.” Which captain said this about the IPL, speaking at Oxford Union?

Q6. Which of these years did Rohit Sharma *NOT* lead MI to title: 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020?

Q7. Which IPL captain sports a lighthouse tattoo on his left arm?

Q8. This non-keeper skipper of an IPL team has the most number of run-outs amongst non-keeping captains – 19. Who’s this?