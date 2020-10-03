‘Stoked’: Rajasthan Royals drop hints of Ben Stokes arriving in UAE for IPL 2020

Ben Stokes is likely to join the Rajasthan Royals squad in UAE. (PTI/File Photo)

England cricketer Ben Stokes is most likely to join the rest of the Rajasthan Royals squad in UAE with the franchise dropping hints of the all-rounder landing in Dubai soon.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, the franchise asked about the time required to travel from Christchurch to UAE. They then went on to share a picture of the all-rounder with the caption “Stoked” and an aircraft emoticon, hinting that the all-rounder is already on his way from New Zealand to UAE.

Here are a few tweets from Rajasthan Royals:

Hi guys, quick question. How long does it take from Christchurch to UAE? ✈️👀#HallaBol — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Stokes shared a picture of himself with his family with the caption: “Goodbye’s never get easier”.

View this post on Instagram Goodbye’s never get easier ❤️❤️ A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT

The all-rounder had to fly to New Zealand during England’s Test series against Pakistan last month to be with his father diagnosed with cancer, and his availability in the ongoing season of IPL was not confirmed by the Royals’ franchise.

As per the IPL rules related to the COVID-19 protocols, Stokes will have to undergo six days of quarantine on arrival in the UAE, and is likely to be available for the match against Delhi Capitals on October 14.

His return will be a big boost for Rajasthan, as they got off to a great start in the ongoing edition. After winning the first two encounters, Rajasthan fell short against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team will lock horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first double-header of the season.

