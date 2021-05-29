Remaining IPL matches to be played in UAE in September

On May 3, KKR had played the last match of IPL season 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. (File)

The BCCI’s Special General Meeting (SGM) on Saturday unanimously decidedly to restart the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the third week of September. The members also agreed to keeping UAE as a backup venue for the T20 World Cup later this year, although the BCCI will request the ICC to wait for at least one more month before taking a final call.

“With the Covid curve coming down in India, we are still optimistic about holding the T20 World Cup in the country in October-November. We will request the ICC to wait at least until the first week of July,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

“As for the resumption of the IPL, as because September is still peak monsoon, the members have agreed to its shifting out to UAE (for the remaining 31 matches),” he added.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” said the BCCI press release.

The IPL was postponed after 29 games, when Covid entered the bubble. It is set for a restart after India’s five-match Test series in England that concludes on September 14. With India reeling under the second wave of the pandemic, there’s a question mark over organising the T20 World Cup in India as well, but as the BCCI said, the members expressed optimism. The BCCI will communicate its decision to the ICC ahead of its Board meeting on June 1.

The SGM that lasted less than an hour, saw Mohammed Azharuddin represent the Hyderabad Cricket Association as its president. The 2021-22 domestic season and the compensation package for domestic cricketers weren’t items on the agenda. However, it is learnt that the BCCI will get back to the members on the subjects soon.