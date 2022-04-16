IPL 2022: BCCI tells Covid-hit Delhi Capitals not to hug or shake hands with RCB players

No Delhi Capitals players will shake hands with any player from Royal Challengers Bangalore after the night game at Wankhede Stadium on April 16. Not because there is any problem between the two teams but it’s a BCCI mandate to the Delhi team after their physiotherapist Patrick Farhat tested covid positive on Friday and another support staff tested positive on Saturday. It is understood that the support staff who tested positive on the morning of the game against RCB is the masseur.

The Indian Express understands that the BCCI has issued a circular to the Delhi team requesting them to not shake hands and hug players from RCB after the game. The players from teams usually congregate for a chat after games before they disperse. The Delhi players have been advised to maintain social distancing during chats and use of masks have been recommended. The non-playing team members who will watch the game from the stands too have been requested to wear their face masks throughout the game, except eating or drinking.

This is the second positive case during this season of IPL which is played in two cities of Maharashtra-Mumbai and Pune.

Delhi players have tested negative and have been cleared to take part in the game on Saturday evening. The Delhi Capitals didn’t practice on Friday evening and were asked to stay inside their rooms. Another testing was done on Friday and reports of which came on Saturday.

Those who tested positive will be isolated and will undergo seven days of quarantine and need three negative reports before they are allowed to re-join the team.

Farhat was the physio for the Indian national team from 2015 to the conclusion of the 2019 world cup. A big fan of Pink Floyd and Bob Dylan, he joined the Delhi Capitals team in 2019. Before he joined the Indian team, he had worked with Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

When Farhat’s term with the Indian team ended, Virat Kohli had tweeted his thanks to him and the trainer Shankar Basu. “Thank you Patrick and Basu for the amazing work you both have done for the team.

More importantly, the friendship you have with all of us is even more special. You both are true gentlemen. Wish you the best for everything else in life ahead,” Kohli’s tweet read.

Delhi Capitals have won two games and lost two in the IPL 2022 edition.