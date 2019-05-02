BCCI seeks KXIP clarification on Ness Wadia

A day after news emerged that Ness Wadia, the co-owner of an IPL franchise, was convicted for a drug offence in Japan and given a two-year suspended sentence, the Indian cricket board sought clarification from Kings XI Punjab. The matter will be discussed in the Committee of Administrators meeting to be held on May 3 in New Delhi.

The Indian Express had reported on Tuesday that Wadia’s sentencing had prompted the Indian board to consider the cancellation of his IPL accreditation and referring the matter to its ombudsman to determine if further action was necessary. Sources confirmed to the newspaper that an email was sent to Kings XI Punjab. “A notice has been sent to Kings XI Punjab after media report came of Wadia being convicted for drugs in Japan. We have asked Kings XI Punjab to clarify the issue with COA and then the board will take a call on it,” a source said.

Wadia’s sentence has, however, been suspended for five years by the Sapporo District Court, the Financial Times had reported. According to the newspaper, Wadia was indicted on March 20 and spent an undisclosed period in detention before the court hearing. He was arrested at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, an island in northern Japan. The report stated that Wadia had flown to Japan to visit Niseko town in Hokkaido — a popular destination for skiers from across Asia. Devendra Pandey