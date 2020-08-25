IPL 2020: Unable to invite for start of IPL, says Jay Shah to state units

Inviting officials from the member associations for the IPL opening ceremony and the play-offs is a conventional practice by the BCCI. (File)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed the officials of BCCI’s state units through a written letter on Tuesday that the board can’t invite them “at least in the beginning” of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League because of the strict bio-bubble in place in the UAE.

Shah is confident that some of the travel restrictions will be relaxed by the business end of the tournament. The IPL 2020 final will be played on November 10.

Inviting officials from the member associations for the IPL opening ceremony and the play-offs is a conventional practice by the BCCI, but the pandemic-forced restrictions have made it impossible this year.

“While I am confident that we would be able to deliver a memorable tournament, I will be approaching the start of the tournament with a heavy heart as your absence would render the opening incomplete,” Shah wrote in a letter to the state units.

“As you are aware, the BCCI invites its former Office Bearers and the Presidents and Secretaries of all its state units to the IPL opening game and league matches as well as for the finals.”

“…owing to some stringent restrictions on the movement of people and on account of the protocols put in place by us which includes the creation of several bio-secure bubbles to minimize the damage caused by COVID-19, we would not be able to have our annual gathering, at least at the beginning of the tournament,” he added.

Upon arrival in the UAE for the three-weeks tournament, all the teams are undergoing a mandatory six-day quarantine.

Talking about the play-offs, Shah wrote, “I am hopeful that till the time we reach the playoff week, we would have more relaxations on travel and interactions, which would allow us to have you all travel to the UAE.”

Shah also thanked the members for pulling through in these tough times.

“Lastly, I wish to apprise you about the fact that we are aware of the difficulties that you are facing in these times and I assure you that all necessary steps would be taken by us in consultation with you, to alleviate those difficulties at the appropriate stage.

“The strength of the BCCI lies in its members and the matters of policy would only be firmed up with your inputs and upon the approval of the General Body,” Shah concluded.

