IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly takes stock of preparations at iconic Sharjah stadium

Days after his arrival in UAE, former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly paid a visit to the famous Sharjah stadium on Tuesday. Sharjah is one of the three venues for the IPL in UAE this season.

Ganguly has some fond memories of playing in the stadium, as he amassed over 700 runs playing here, which includes one century and five half-centuries.

Ganguly was accompanied by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel and COO Hemang Amin during his visit and trio also checked on the preparations for the upcoming tournament. The former cricketer shared pictures on Instagram.

As per media reports, Ganguly is expected to visit the other two stadiums as well. A total of 12 matches will be played at the venue with previous editions’ runners-up Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals kicking-off the proceedings on September 22.

The youngsters, gearing up for IPL 2020, will look forward to playing at the iconic venue, where the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar have had some memorable outings.

