BCCI confirms positive tests in UAE, emphasizes safety protocols in place for IPL 2020

BCCI said testing will be carried out throughout the duration of IPL 2020. (Source: BCCI)

A BCCI statement on Saturday confirmed that 13 personnel part of IPL 2020 have tested positive for Covid-19 in UAE, two of whom are players. The statement added that ‘stringent health and safety protocols’ are in place around the tournament, which is scheduled to start on September 19.

The statement read, “Upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme. Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff.”

“13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team,” it added.

It has been reported that two Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players are among those who have returned positive tests.

CSK went to Dubai for the IPL, to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10, last week and as per the tournament’s health and safety protocols, the team members underwent a test at the airport followed by another two rounds of tests during the mandatory six-day quarantine period.

The Chennai-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise were scheduled to start training from Friday, but it is learnt that following the latest development, the team has deferred it until September 1. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for 14 days outside the bio-bubble.

The BCCI statement on Saturday said tests will continue throughout the tournament.

