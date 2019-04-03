Toggle Menu
BCCI Ombudsman asks Sourav Ganguly to respond to conflict complaintshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/bcci-ombudsman-asks-sourav-ganguly-to-respond-to-conflict-complaints-5655478/

BCCI Ombudsman asks Sourav Ganguly to respond to conflict complaints

However, there could be some relief to Ganguly as the Ombudsman, who is also the Ethics Officer of the BCCI, is not taking into account the April 12 match which is a bone of contention.

Sourav Ganguly
Delhi Capitals’ advisor Sourav Ganguly. (Source: IPL)

The BCCI Ombudsman Justice D K Jain has asked former India captain Sourav Ganguly to clear his stand on allegations of conflict of interest in his role as Delhi Capitals advisor while serving as president of Cricket Association of Bengal.

There have been three specific complaints filed by cricket fans Bhaswati Santua, Ranjit Seal and Abhijeet Mukherjee on how Ganguly as CAB President can sit in Delhi Capitals dug out during IPL match against KKR at Eden Gardens on April 12.

“Yes, I have asked Sourav Ganguly to respond to the complaints with regards to Conflict of Interest as DC advisor and state association president,” Justice Jain told PTI on Tuesday.

“He has been given seven days to file his reply,” Justice Jain added.

Advertising

However, there could be some relief to Ganguly as the Ombudsman, who is also the Ethics Officer of the BCCI, is not taking into account the April 12 match which is a bone of contention.

“I am not concerned about any specific match. It’s a general complaint about his alleged Conflict of Interest and he needs to clear his stand,” said Jain.

Ganguly’s detractors in the BCCI believe that Ganguly as CAB President will have a control on local curator with no neutral curator being used this time.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: 'RR on mark' cricket fraternity praise RR for patient chase
2 IPL 2019 RR vs RCB report: Shreyas Gopal, Jos Buttler hand Rajasthan Royals first win of the season
3 IPL 2019, RR vs RCB Match Highlights: Rajasthan Royals cruise to 7-wicket win