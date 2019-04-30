Toggle Menu
BCCI CEO, legal team to be present if Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman called for hearinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/bcci-ceo-legal-team-to-be-present-if-sachin-tendulkar-vvs-laxman-called-for-hearing-5703533/

BCCI CEO, legal team to be present if Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman called for hearing

The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team will be present in case Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D K Jain summons Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman for an in-person hearing in the alleged Conflict of Interest case.

VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium
Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman have been called for an in-person hearing in the alleged Conflict of Interest case.(Source: BCCI)

The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team will be present in case Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D K Jain summons Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman for an in-person hearing in the alleged Conflict of Interest case.

Tendulkar and Laxman have already filed their respective responses, categorically denying any conflict in their dual roles as Cricket Advisory Committee members and mentors of their respective franchises — Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The BCCI expects Justice Jain to call both Tendulkar and Laxman for a hearing as per principles of natural justice and the institution will be represented by CEO Johri.

“Contrary to some media reports, there is no change in BCCI policy. Just like in case of Sourav Ganguly, if Tendulkar and Laxman depose before Ethics Officer, Rahul and the legal team will be there. The BCCI is certainly party to the matter,” a senior BCCI official privy to Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) decision told PTI on Tuesday.

“Just for your information, there was a hearing in the S Sreesanth case and BCCI was represented by CEO. In this case, the Ombudsman had written to BCCI, so there is no question of BCCI going unrepresented,” he added.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Better body composition helping Mohammad Shami remain injury-free: KXIP physio
2 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Chennai, Delhi clash in battle of top two
3 IPL 2019, RCB vs RR Playing XI: Mahipal Lomror comes in place of Ashton Turner