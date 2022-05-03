BCCI announces schedule & venues for IPL 2022 final, playoffs

The BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that the first IPL play-off and eliminator in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be held on May 24 and 25, followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 27 and 29.

Meanwhile, in another major development, the apex body stated that the Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from May 23 to May 28 in Pune.

On April 23, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said, “As far as the men’s IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22.”

In February, Kolkata and Ahmedabad had hosted the limited-overs series between India and West Indies with a 75 percent crowd capacity.