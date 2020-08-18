IPL 2020: Dream11 wins IPL title sponsorship rights

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four and a half month deal.
Dream11 has been one of the IPL sponsors for a couple of years now.
“Dream11 has won the rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore,” IPL chief Brijesh Patel told PTI.
It was learnt that Tata group didn’t place a final bid while two education technology companies — BYJUs (201 crore) and Unacademy (170 crore) — came second and third respectively.
Vivo and the BCCI suspended a Rs 440 crore per year deal for this season owing to the border stand-off between India and China.
