IPL 2020: Dream11 wins IPL title sponsorship rights

Dream 11 is the official sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four and a half month deal.

Dream11 has been one of the IPL sponsors for a couple of years now.

“Dream11 has won the rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore,” IPL chief Brijesh Patel told PTI.

It was learnt that Tata group didn’t place a final bid while two education technology companies — BYJUs (201 crore) and Unacademy (170 crore) — came second and third respectively.

Vivo and the BCCI suspended a Rs 440 crore per year deal for this season owing to the border stand-off between India and China.

