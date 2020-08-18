scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Top news

IPL 2020: Dream11 wins IPL title sponsorship rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Dream 11 as the official sponsors for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

By: PTI | Updated: August 18, 2020 3:48:11 pm
Dream 11 is the official sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four and a half month deal.

Dream11 has been one of the IPL sponsors for a couple of years now.

“Dream11 has won the rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore,” IPL chief Brijesh Patel told PTI.

1x1

It was learnt that Tata group didn’t place a final bid while two education technology companies — BYJUs (201 crore) and Unacademy (170 crore) — came second and third respectively.

Vivo and the BCCI suspended a Rs 440 crore per year deal for this season owing to the border stand-off between India and China.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India tour of Australia 2018
MS Dhoni finishes off in style, calls quits on 16-year career
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 18: Latest News