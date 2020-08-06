Official: BCCI and Vivo suspend IPL title sponsor association for 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have officially decided to suspend their partnership for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020, an IPL media advisory stated.

The 2020 IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, as confirmed by the IPL Governing Council.

Vivo had acquired the IPL title sponsorship for Rs 2,199 crore in 2018 in a five-year deal.

“We (BCCI and Vivo) sat after the governing council meeting and agreed on a one-year moratorium. We will also see if their contract can be extended by one year after 2023. This issue will be settled amicably,” a BCCI official had told the Indian Express.

An IPL council member, too, confirmed the development. “We will issue a new RFP (Request For Proposal). The process will be very transparent,” the member said.

On the possibility of getting a new sponsor in such a short period, amid the Covid distress, another council member said: “The IPL is the game’s most saleable product. Also, because of the pandemic, people are staying home, which means more eyeballs on TV. So if we can present our case properly, we will have takers. Already, they (senior board officials) are in talks with a couple of people,” he said.

