Batting with AB de Villiers makes job easier: Marcus Stoinis

Following a match-winning partnership with AB de Villiers , RCB all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said batting alongside the South African great made his job a lot easier.

Stoinis remained unbeaten on 28, ensuring an eight-wicket win against KXIP, RCB’s maiden victory of the season.

The all-rounder had walked in at the fall of skipper Virat Kohli with RCB needing 46 runs off 27 balls. Kohli (67) in company of de Villiers (59 not out) scripted a superb runchase, sharing a 85-run stand to lay the foundation.

“I am pretty familiar with this ground, I have played here for three years,” said Stoinis at the post-match press conference here.

“The more comforting factor is batting with AB de Villiers, that makes it easier.”

He said that RCB badly needed a win to stay alive in the tournament. “We needed it, it’s good get to two points and get ourselves started,” he said.

After Kohli got out, Stoinis said he had a chat with de Villiers on how to go about the target.

“Make sure to keep head straight, watch the ball, keep it simple and then once you get in think about which balls you want to target,” Stoinis said, referring to the advice from his senior partner.

Stonis also praised the knock played by KXIP opener Chris Gayle. “Main thing is every team has got world class players and they have got someone like Chris Gayle, who is arguably the best T20 player,” he said.

Praising the effort of RCB bowlers, he said they applied brakes during middle overs claiming wickets at regular intervals, which also ensured that Gayle had to play a controlled innings.

“Make sure you keep coming back and get into contest with every single ball and that’s what our seam bowlers did, they did particularly well. They got hit early but all of them had good spells later and then our spinners controlled through the middle overs as there was a little bit of turn,” said Stoinis.

On the games ahead, he said RCB are not thinking too far ahead.

“We are not thinking about finals and that sort of thing..it is just about each game now, we can’t afford to get too far ahead of ourselves, it is good to get started, we will take next game as it comes and hopefully we will win few on trot..it’s still a long season,” he said.

We were 15-20 runs short: KXIP bowling coach Ryan Harris

Kings XI Punjab bowling coach Ryan Harris felt his team was 15-20 runs short against Royal Challengers Bangalore who won the game by eight wickets for their maiden win of the IPL season.

The hosts lost despite an unbeaten 99 from Chris Gayle, who anchored the innings after his side lost a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, taking his side to 173 for four.

The wicket slowed up a bit through the middle and the RCB bowlers adapted pretty well and changed the pace on the ball, Harris told a post-match press conference here.

“Personally, I think we were 15-20 runs short after the kind of start we had. Obviously, the wicket slowed down later..we got ourselves into position where we should have been able to launch, but we either lost wickets.. RCB bowled pretty well in the middle overs,” he said.

Harris, however, praised the way Gayle played.

“He tried to control through the middle, but we lost wickets during the middle, which doesn’t help. He probably takes three overs and then gets to move on once he gets the pace of each bowler,” said Harris.

“Through the middle, we’d like him to keep going. But the way the spinners bowled and the wicket was holding up a bit, it was quite hard for him to do that. Losing wickets as consistently as we did he sort of had to be the man to bat through.

“If he is there in the last three or four overs, he can get 50-60 runs. I guess we’d like him to go harder a bit earlier but the role he played tonight was excellent. He deserved the hundred,” said Harris.

With four wins from eight games, KXIP cannot afford to lose more games, the bowling coach felt. KXIP play their next match against Rajasthan Royals here on Tuesday. Harris said while his team’s batting has been good bowling has been good only in patches.

“Disappointing thing for me is we bowled well in patches, we had a couple of really good games and then we saw game here today where plans that we made were a long way off. So, we have to get our act together as we can’t afford to lose any more games…we have to make sure bowlers are executing and doing their job, they are world class bowlers,” Harris added.