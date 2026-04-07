‘Like book cricket – every shot a four or six’: Basit Ali in awe of Tim David as RCB march on in IPL 2026

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Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman Tim David, comparing his batting approach to playing book cricket. He felt that the reigning IPL champions looked like a solid outfit, with the inclusion of Jacob Duffy and the presence of Krunal Pandya creating a decisive impact for the team.
“RCB has become a proper team now. Initially, about 4-5 years ago, I felt that they had a weak bowling attack. Now, with their batting lineup, they have the likes of Jacob Duffy and someone like Krunal Pandya; these players have had a significant impact. The mastermind on the ground is Virat Kohli. The captain’s name may be Rajat (Patidar), but Tim David….it is like book cricket, where you open the book, and it is either a four or a six. The manner in which he hits (is amazing),” he said on “The Game Plan” podcast.
Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal said that he was shocked that the Mumbai Indians released David and urged RCB to keep the batsman for 10 years.
“Credit goes to Andy Flower and Dinesh Karthik. I was watching a few of their videos, and their planning seems to have started 1-2 months back, over what needs to be done now. What type of team did we need to make? I am shocked that MI released Tim David. I hope RCB use him for the next 10 years and not let him go”.
“In the last six overs, they (RCB) smashed 100 runs. They were 51 runs in the first six overs. They made 200 runs in 14 overs. Tim David made 70 off 25 balls,” he said.
David was bought by RCB for Rs 3 crore at the 2025 auction. Akmal praised RCB’s squad, saying that after compromising on their bowling for several years, they look a completely different unit with their improved bowling attack.
“The team that they have is also unbelievable. An amazing batting order. Phil Salt, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma’s turn doesn’t even come. In the first 16 years, they compromised on their bowling. Now they have ended the compromise in bowling. It has become a different team altogether now”.
“I think other teams will find it hard to beat them. Have you seen Virat Kohli’s (batting) approach? He’s become even more aggressive this season. Every year, if you observe, he’s preparing like one should in modern-day cricket. What does the team need? How should we play our cricket? Just look at his hunger and his approach,” he added.
RCB next take on the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Friday.
Get latest updates on IPL 2026 from IPL Points Table to Teams, Schedule, Most Runs and Most Wickets along with live cricket score updates for all matches. Also get Sports news and more cricket updates.