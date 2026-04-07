‘Like book cricket – every shot a four or six’: Basit Ali in awe of Tim David as RCB march on in IPL 2026

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman Tim David, comparing his batting approach to playing book cricket. He felt that the reigning IPL champions looked like a solid outfit, with the inclusion of Jacob Duffy and the presence of Krunal Pandya creating a decisive impact for the team.

“RCB has become a proper team now. Initially, about 4-5 years ago, I felt that they had a weak bowling attack. Now, with their batting lineup, they have the likes of Jacob Duffy and someone like Krunal Pandya; these players have had a significant impact. The mastermind on the ground is Virat Kohli. The captain’s name may be Rajat (Patidar), but Tim David….it is like book cricket, where you open the book, and it is either a four or a six. The manner in which he hits (is amazing),” he said on “The Game Plan” podcast.