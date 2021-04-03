Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of IPL 2021

Axar Patel in action for Delhi Capitals last season in the UAE. (File)

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, six days before the start of the IPL 2021.

“He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive. He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility,” said a Delhi Capitals statement.

As per the BCCI’s protocols, Axar will have to isolate himself outside the bio-secure movement. The left-arm spinner will only be allowed to join his teammates after he tests negative for the infection.

“During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately,” states the BCCI SOP, as per ANI.

Axar is the second player after Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana to test positive for the virus. Rana though tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday after returning a positive result on March 22.

Axar joined Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2019 auction for Rs 5 crore. Since then, he has cemented his place in the team, playing 14 matches in 2019 and 15 in 2020.

Delhi Capitals is set to open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where 10 groundstaff and six event managers have recently tested positive for the virus.