scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 20, 2021
Must Read

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis bags IPL contract

The development comes less than a fortnight after he picked up a hat-trick on international debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

By: PTI |
August 20, 2021 6:41:41 pm
Nathan EllisNathan Ellis became the first bowler to claim a hat trick on T20 debut. (Reuters)

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis has landed an IPL contract ahead of the second leg of the league in the UAE after being named as a travelling reserve in the national team for the T20 World Cup.

“Ellis was being chased by three IPL franchises for the upcoming tournament before agreeing to terms with an unnamed team on Thursday night,” stated a report in cricket.com.au.

Earlier on Thursday, the 26-year-old Ellis was named as one of three Australian reserve players for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will follow the IPL.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The development comes less than a fortnight after he picked up a hat-trick on international debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The right-arm fast bowler’s IPL deal is subject to approval from Cricket Australia which is likely to give him its go-ahead.

His wickets against Bangladesh included Mahdmullah, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman off the final three balls of the innings as he became the first cricketer to take a hat-trick on T20I debut.

He joined Brett Lee and Ashton Agar to become the third Australian to take a hat-trick in a T20 International match.

Ellis went unsold in the player auction in January.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

2nd Test: Bowlers shine as India thrash England to take series lead
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 20: Latest News