Ashwin puzzled by Riyan Parag’s move to not bowl Ravindra Jadeja in death overs

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, right, talks with Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 13, 2026. (AP Photo)

After Rajasthan Royals lost by four wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders, Ravichandran Ashwin was critical of Royals captain Riyan Parag’s decisions in the second innings. In particular, Ashwin was stunned by Parag not handing the ball to Ravindra Jadeja in crunch situations at the death, despite the

ace all-rounder conceding just eight runs in his three overs.

Parag had made some bold choices with the ball, like handing himself an over and then tossing the ball to Brijesh Sharma in the 18th and 20 overs for the first time in the IPL.

“If you can give the 18th and 20th over to Brijesh Sharma for the first time in an IPL, then of course you can give the ball to Ravindra Jadeja!” Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel Ash ki Baat.