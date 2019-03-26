R Ashwin ‘Mankads’ in IPL: Fans sympathise with ‘wrong Jos Buttler’

Ravichandran Ashwin remained unapologetic about ‘Mankading’ Jos Buttler in an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Monday (March 25) and said his decision was “instinctive” and cricket laws should be reconsidered if what he did was against the ‘spirit of the game’.

In a first in 12 editions of the IPL, Ashwin ran out a rampaging Buttler, who was at the non-strikers’ end, on his delivery stride in the 13th over. TV replays suggested that Ashwin had waited for Buttler to move out of the crease before removing the bails.

The mode of dismissal is permissible as per ICC Rule 41.16 of playing conditions, according to which there is no need to warn the batsman as was the case earlier.

The controversy created quite a stir on social media and besides numerous well reasoned points by cricketers, there were fans of the sport who got a bit carried away. So much so that some started tagging a reporter Josh Butler instead of the cricketer Jos Buttler.

I have been getting messages and tags and mentions from upset Indian cricket fans all morning – some angry, some supportive – because they have mistaken me for English cricketer Jos Buttler, it’s been quite a day for me on twitter dot com https://t.co/ikEO8w8lmP — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) 26 March 2019

I realise my experience is but a pale version of your own — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) 26 March 2019

Yes but it's the friends you make along the way — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) 26 March 2019

Clearly new to being inadvertently mentioned by Twitter users, he found support from Australian journalist Steve Smith.

It brought a smile out of England bowler Stuart Broad who tweeted, “Really made me smile this. Thank you @JoshButler & @stevesmithffx. (📸 @melindafarrell) 🏏.”

At the time of the controversial incident, Buttler was going strong at 69 off 43 balls and Rajasthan steady at 108/1 while chasing 185 but the dismissal proved to be a game-changer and Kings XI eventually defeated the Royals by 14 runs.