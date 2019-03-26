IPL 2019: ‘If it is there in the rules it is there,’ says R Ashwin on controversial Jos Buttler run out

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin defended his decision to ‘Mankad’ Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler during Monday’s IPL match between the two sides. “No real argument on that and it was pretty instinctive. I didn’t even load and he just left the crease. We ended on the right side of the coin, but I definitely think that those are game-changing moments and batsmen need to be wary of it,” Ashwin said after Kings XI beat Rajasthan by 14 runs.

Needing to chase down a target of 185, the Royals were cruising with Buttler on 69 off 43 balls. The Englishman had shared a 78-run opening stand with captain Ajinkya Rahane. Ashwin broke the stand by dismissing the latter but Buttler was unfazed and it looked like his innings would result in Rajasthan easily going over the line.

On the second last ball of the 13th over, Ashwin clipped the bails off the non-striker’s end before bowling his delivery. Replays showed that Buttler was clearly outside the crease when the bails were taken off. The pair had an animated argument on the pitch and Buttler was visibly angry when he walked off after the big screen in the Sawai Man Singh stadium showed that he was out.

There was a 40-run stand between Steve Smith, who was playing his first IPL match since 2017, and Sanju Samson. But Rajasthan went on to lose seven wickets in the last four overs and ended the match on the losing side.

“It was very instinctive. It was not planned. It is there within the rules of the game. I don’t know where the understanding of the spirit of the game comes because, if it is there in the rules it is there,” said Ashwin later in the post-match press conference.

In the commentary box, former Australian player Matthew Hayden pointed out that it is doubtful if Buttler intended to take a run there and that Ashwin may have stopped in his delivery stride to dismiss the batsman. It was a view shared by a number of people on social media.

Ashwin refused to acknowledge that moment as a turning point in the match, instead choosing to go with Sam Curran’s 17th over in which both Smith and Samson fell. “Sam (Curran) had a bad day with the ball, but he came back well. Everybody ticked their boxes. We do have a few options amongst us, but if we can have good five overs, there is nothing like it,” he said.