RR vs LSG: Ashwin becomes first batter to be retired out in IPL

In the history of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals became the first-ever IPL team to have a batsman retired our which is different from retired hurt. Retired out is a tactic through which a batter can be called out from the middle. The major difference lies in the fact that in the case of retired out, the batsman cannot come back to bat again in the match.

In a strategic move, Ashwin, who smashed two sixes off Gowtham, was retired out to allow Ryan Parag to come into the crease in the slog overs. He hit two sixes off Avesh as well as the last two overs yielded 16 runs each.

Ashwin retired out is fascinating T20 tactics. T20 is causing us to rethink the way we conceive the game of in the 21st century.😊😊 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 10, 2022

First ever in #IPL history. Retired out, who else but #Ashwin — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 10, 2022

For the 5th wicket, Ashwin had a brilliant 68-run stand with Shimron Hetmyer but was seen going back to the dressing room. After Shahid Afridi, Sonam Togbay, and Sunzamul Islam, the Rajasthan spinner became only the 4th batsman in T20 cricket to be retired hurt.

Shimron Hetmyer was astonished and had no idea when he saw Ashwin leaving the field in the 19th over. Riyan Parag replaced Ashwin and came out to bat in the 19th over.

Hetmyer informed the broadcasters “I had no idea about. He was also a bit tired. It was a good decision, as the kid hit a six for us. We are in with a good chance”.