Ashish Nehra: ‘Don’t think there’s need for Gujarat Titans to think differently this season in IPL’

Having won the Indian Premier League title in their first season itself in the league, the Gujarat Titans are still searching for title no 2 three years since. They came close to a repeat in 2023, but lost in the final. Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, head coach Ashish Nehra has said that the team does not need to “think differently”.

“I don’t think there’s a need to think differently this season. In fact, I don’t have to think, the players do. They have to think. They have to play; I’m sitting outside,” Nehra said at the franchise’s Shubharambh 2026 event on Tuesday, highlighting the team’s trust in players and their decision-making.

Reinforcing the team’s mindset, Gujarat coach Nehra added, “From day one, our mindset has been clear, we are not here to participate, we are here to compete and win. For a new team, it’s easy to think it might take time, but that was never our approach.”

Nehra’s confidence in his Gujarat team stems from the fact that they have made it to the playoffs in three of their first four seasons.

On continuity within the group, Nehra said, “You’re talking about a captain (Shubman Gill) who has been with the team from day one and has seen that journey. I don’t think we are looking to do anything different this season.”

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, before returning to Ahmedabad for their first home fixture on April 4 against Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki, also highlighted the importance of continuity and stability in building the squad.

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“As far as this season is concerned and putting a squad together, we had a really good year last year. We just fell at the final hurdle. We made very small changes at the auction, it just needed a little bit of adjustment,” Solanki said.

“There were five players who came in, and Matthew Hayden has joined us as well. The work is essentially shared among all of us, and we all try to work very hard. We are mindful of supporting these players as best as we can.”