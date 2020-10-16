‘In past 150 was routine ball speed’: Rashid Latif after Anrich Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history

West Indies great Ian Bishop praised Nortje. (File/BCCI)

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje kicked off his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season on an impressive note after he was roped in to replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes. Ever since his first game of IPL 2020, Nortje has been a key member of his side’s success in the league.

In Capitals’ return fixture against Rajasthan Royals, the 26-year-old clocked 156.2 kmph, which turned out to be the fastest delivery of the season so far.

In a breathtaking over where he clocked 150-plus, the South African also went on to uproot Jos Buttler’s wicket.

Reacting to his spell, West Indies great Ian Bishop praised Nortje and tweeted: “Anrich Nortje just knocked Buttler over with a 155kph rocket of a ball.”

Anrich Nortje just knocked Butler over with a 155kph rocket of a ball🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 14, 2020

However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif differed with Bishop’s views and said that such speeds were routine in the yesteryears. has aired his views. The wicketkeeper-batsman also recalled a few renowned bowlers who are known for their speed.

In past 150 is routine ball speed you , Sir curtly Ambrose , Walsh, Anthony , Brett Lee , Waqar , Bond , shoaib and Sami consistently bowled fast in ODI and Test matches.@ambrose_curtly @BrettLee_58 @shoaib100mph @waqyounis99 @ShaneBond27 pic.twitter.com/921aTYZ2Ss — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 14, 2020

Tagging the bowling legends like Curtly Ambrose, Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, and Shane Bond, Latif wrote, “In past 150 is routine ball speed you, Sir curtly Ambrose, Walsh, Anthony, Brett Lee, Waqar, Bond, Shoaib and Sami consistently bowled fast in ODI and Test matches.”

Delhi Capitals are closing in on a play-off berth with 12 points from six games and another two wins from the next six matches will put them through to the final week of the tournament.

