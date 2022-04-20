Another DC foreign player Covid positive; another round of testing before tonight’s game

A second foreign player from the Delhi Capitals squad has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon, the sixth such case in the camp. The Indian cricket board will have another round of testing before Delhi Capitals’ game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening.

The Indian Express understands that BCCI has informed Delhi Capitals that they will be testing players who are scheduled to play Wednesday’s game at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. The Delhi Capitals players have been asked to go to their rooms and BCCI will arrange for door-to-door testing. It is understood that the match will be played with those players whose test reports return negative. The rest of the team and support staff will be tested later.

The Delhi Capitals-Punjab Kings match was earlier scheduled to be played at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, but was moved to Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday to avoid any further transmission of the virus due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.

“The change of venue has been triggered due to (then) five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent,” BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is the other DC player to test positive and had to be hospitalised. He played on Saturday against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The other members of the Delhi Capitals contingent to test positive for Covid-19 include team physio Patrick Farhart.