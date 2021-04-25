scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Latest news

IPL 2021: Andrew Tye leaves Rajasthan Royals camp because of ‘personal reasons’

Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone had earlier opted out of IPL 2021.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
April 25, 2021 6:28:56 pm
Andrew Tye has played seven ODIs and 28 T20Is for Australia. (File)

Rajasthan Royals’ Australian pacer Andrew Tye on Sunday flew back home due to “personal reasons” making him the fourth overseas recruit of the franchise to pull out of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Englishmen Jofra Archer (hand surgery), Ben Stokes (finger fracture) and Liam Livingstone (bubble fatigue) had opted out.

“AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need,” Royals tweeted on the day.

Late on Saturday, Royals’ Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara had announced in the dressing room after their victory over KKR that Tye was leaving for Australia and had an early morning (Sunday) flight at 4 am.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While Archer didn’t even join the squad due to his surgery, Stokes sustained an injury early on and Livingstone didn’t play a single game before declaring that bubble life was too difficult to deal with.

The 34-year-old Tye, who has played seven ODIs and 28 T20 Internationals for Australia, hasn’t yet got a game in this edition of the tournament.

The last match he played was a Big Bash League encounter in February for Perth Scorchers against Sydney Sixers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rajasthan sends Kolkata to IPL cellar after 6-wicket win
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 25: Latest News

X
x