‘I am 2nd highest wicket-taker in IPL, what else can one do?’: Amit Mishra says perceptions don’t matter to him

Amit Mishra is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. (Source: File)

Amit Mishra, the 38-year-old leg spinner preparing for the IPL 2021 season with Delhi Capitals, said he has stopped bothering about what people think of his bowling and that he continues to play because of his love for the game.

Mishra, who last played for India in 2017, spoke about the perception that he was always considered slower through the air.

“I can’t stop people from drawing their own conclusions but a proof of my abilities is the fact that I am playing the world’s toughest T20 league for the past 13 seasons, which is an achievement in itself,” Mishra told PTI.

“I am still second in the list of all-time T20 wicket-takers in IPL. Isse zyada kya performance karega insaan? What else can one do?) I am a top performer in an elite league, where competition is fierce,” he said.

What are your early predictions for Mishi bhai’s wicket tally in #IPL2021? ☝🏻 Remember, he’ll want to make up for all the scalps he missed last season 😉#YehHaiNayiDilli #VIVOIPL @MishiAmit pic.twitter.com/qrMTdkm60P — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 4, 2021

Ironically, in his last ODI series, he was Man of the Series with 15 wickets against New Zealand in 2016 and after two more white ball games (in T20 format), he was dropped for good.

Mishra said, “My job is to perform and I have been doing that for ages now, so what people think about me hardly makes a difference.

“No point being negative or bitter as it would hardly serve any purpose. I play because I still love this game. Next year, I will again play domestic cricket if my body permits.”

From playing under Sehwag to playing under Pant

Mishra first played the IPL when Virender Sehwag was the captain of Delhi Daredevils and in 2008, Rishabh Pant was a chubby kid hitting the balls blissfully in his hometown of Rourkee.

Come 2021 and Pant, a schoolboy then, will be leading him in his 14th IPL season.

“I had good relation with Virender Sehwag and similarly I share a great bond with Rishabh Pant. I am very happy that he is the captain. He has changed himself in every aspect with regards to his game, fitness and inherent nature and that shows, he has changed his game completely in 4-5 months.”

Having recovered from a hand injury that he suffered in last IPL, Mishra is now looking forward to a great season with the Delhi Capitals.

“Last season I missed out on playing the finals, something that I had waited for years. It felt good that all the team mates sent a lot of messages that they missed me. This year, I am raring to go and give my best,” he said.

Who knew this will be Amit Mishra’s last ODI.

Underrated leg spinner. pic.twitter.com/zZ8szICAy9 — Aryan Tripathi (@AryanTripathi_2) April 1, 2021

Mishra said leg spinners need a leader who back them in difficult moments of the game.

“Any leg-spinner needs a good captain because when the bowler is under attack, you need that sort of a skipper, who would back you to the hilt and give you that requisite confidence even when you have gone for a few runs,” Mishra said.

“… A captain who basically understands the psyche of a leg-spinner,” added Mishra.

(With PTI inputs)