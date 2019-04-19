Amit Mishra first Indian to claim 150 wickets in IPL

Delhi Capitals’ leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Thursday became the first Indian to claim 150 or more wickets in Indian Premier League. The leggie reached the landmark when he cleaned up Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2019 clash at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Sharma, who was batting on 30 off 22 balls at the time, was deceived by the spin and pace on the ball and went too early into the shot.

It took Mishra 140 games to reach the mark. Overall, he became the second highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL, only after MI’s Lasith Malinga, who has taken 161 wickets in 115 IPL matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Piyush Chawla is currently at the third position with 146 wickets in 152 IPL matches. Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo has taken 143 wickets in 126 matches and Harbhajan Singh is at the fifth position with 141 wickets in 153 matches, respectively.

In the match, electing to bat first, opener Quinton de Kock hit a 27-ball 35 at the top, while Pandya brothers Hardik (32) and Krunal (37) struck cameos as MI posted 168/5. In reply, Delhi were restricted to 128/9.