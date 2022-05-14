Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL, and then deletes tweet

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he later deleted the tweet.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last IPL. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years,” tweeted Rayudu.

“Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and CSK for the wonderful journey.”

This is not the first time Rayudu has announced his retirement in an absurd manner. When he was not picked for the 2019 ODI world cup, he had announced his retirement but reversed the decision and came back to play in the IPL.

In 2018, Rayudu retired from first-class cricket to focus on the shorter format. And the plan seemed to be working as he made it to the India ODI team that was searching for a No. 4. Even that wasn’t easy, though — he made the cut after clearing the yo-yo fitness test on the second attempt.

Rayudu’s consistency had even prompted India captain Virat Kohli to say India had found their No. 4 for the World Cup. However, the team ended up going with Vijay Shankar, the Tamil Nadu allrounder who was described by chief selector M S K Prasad as a “three-dimensional” cricketer. Soon enough, Rayudu posted a tweet: “Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the world cup”.

At the World Cup, after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of games due to a thumb injury, the Indian team management had opted to fly in Rishabh Pant. After all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out due to a toe fracture, Mayank Agarwal was picked.

After being passed over despite two Indian players sustaining injuries at the World Cup, Rayudu announced his retirement from cricket. Rayudu was listed in the reserves for the Indian cricket team prior to the World Cup.

Ambati Rayudu led India in the 2004 U-19 World Cup, a team that included Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Irfan Pathan, R P Singh and Shikhar Dhawan in its ranks.

Rayudu’s U-19 teammate Irfan Pathan tweeted: “Played cricket with you since our u-19 days. Always admire your batting and the energy you give on the field. Wish you well for your journey ahead brother. You have done very well and should be proud of your achievement @RayuduAmbati.”

Rayudu, who was once tipped as the ‘Next Sachin Tendulkar’, this millennium’s first big batting hope, has already retired from the international cricket.

Rayudu’s final international record was nowhere near what India expected of him. In 55 ODIs, he scored 1,694 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 47.05. His score-sheet also shows 42 runs in six T20 Internationals, and 6,151 runs with 16 hundred in 97 first-class matches for Hyderabad, Andhra, Baroda and Vidarbha.

The outspoken middle-order batsman, known for his quick temper is going through a lean phase in the ongoing IPL. He has only been able to muster 271 runs in 12 matches, including a fifty. However, overall, in his IPL career, Rayudu has scored 4187 runs in 187 games, including one century and 22 half-centuries. In this season, Rayudu became the 10th Indian batter to notch 4000 runs in the IPL.

In 2007, at the peak of his powers and on the wrong side of the cricket set-up after the spat, Rayudu joined the now-defunct rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL) before returning to the mainstream after accepting the BCCI’s amnesty offer. He was picked by Mumbai Indians in 2011.