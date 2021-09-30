‘Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was’: R Ashwin slams Eoin Morgan, Tim Southee

A day after Aussie media called him a villain over an on-field incident with KKR skipper Eoin Morgan, Indian spinner R Ashwin has hit back with a strong-worded clarification on the heated altercation. Ashwin took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, he made his stand clear.

1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Of course NOT. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

In a six-tweet reply, Ashwin also asked,” Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory.”

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and bowler Tim Southee got involved in a heated exchange with Ashwin. The spat continued when Ashwin dismissed Morgan later in the game. The matter didn’t end even after the players left the ground. After the game, Morgan would tweet: “Can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that.” In the replies to the England white-ball captain’s tweet was more than one mention of the 2019 World Cup final.

Even a day after the incident, the controversy refused to die down. Shane Warne, not one to shy away from expressing his opinion, would also find fault with Ashwin’s act. He tweeted: “The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple – it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him !!!!.”