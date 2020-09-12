Ali Khan replaces Harry Gurney in KKR, first player from USA to feature in IPL

USA's Ali Khan first played in the CPL in 2018 and got 16 wickets in 12 games. (Photo: CPL/Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Ali Khan from the USA as a replacement for seamer Harry Gurney. 29-year-old Khan will be the first player from the USA to feature in the IPL. He is replacing Gurney who pulled out of the IPL season and England’s Vitality Blast last month owing to a shoulder injury.

The Dinesh Karthik-led KKR will now have fast bowler Khan among Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth, Chris Green, Tom Banton and Nikhil Naik as the new inclusions in the side.

The fast bowler has been a part of CPL 2020 winners Trinbago Knight Riders- a sister franchise of IPL’s KKR. The lanky bowler has been among the best bowlers in the recently concluded league. He bagged eight wickets with an economy rate of 7.43.

Known for his 140 kph speed and perfect yorkers during the slog overs, Khan broke into the T20 leagues scene in 2018 when he was picked up by Dwayne Bravo at the Global T20 Canada. The former Trinbago skipper took him to the CPL where Khan managed to get 16 wickets in 12 games he played. Eventually, Khan played for Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League as well.

