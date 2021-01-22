Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

Australian players Alex Carey and Nathan Coulter-Nile said they were not surprised at their IPL franchises releasing them and they are hoping to find a team in next month’s Players Auction for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

While wicket-keeper batsman Carey was released by last edition’s runners-up side Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Coulter-Nile was de-listed by champions Mumbai Indians.

“It wasn’t a surprise. Those things, you get a bit of an inkling for and I didn’t play a lot of cricket, just sat on the sidelines, so it probably makes sense to open that spot up for someone else, Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“Hopefully there’s an opportunity in this year’s draft, but I’m really grateful for Delhi and Punter (Ponting) for picking me up in the first place,” added the stumper, who played just three games for Delhi Capitals in his debut IPL season.

Coulter-Nile too said that his release by five-time champions Mumbai Indians was on expected lines, despite returning with figures of 2 for 29 in the title clash against Delhi Capitals.

“I was expecting that was going to happen,” Coulter-Nile said.

“They paid overs for me so I thought that was going to happen. Hopefully, I can get picked up again this year. I’ve got nothing else on so hopefully I can get to the IPL,” added the 33-year-old right-arm pacer.

Carey and Coulter-Nile were part of nine Australian cricketers who were released by their respective IPL franchises. The others include Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith and Aaron Finch.