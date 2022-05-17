Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022 due to injury

Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, due to a hamstring injury. The franchise, on Tuesday, revealed the development on Twitter.

“Official announcement: Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, The Knights camp will miss you,” KKR tweeted.

Rahane featured in seven games for the KKR this season, and accumulated 133 runs at an average of 19 with a top score of 44.

In the last IPL player auction, KKR roped in the veteran for Rs 1 crore (base price) but the move to buy an out-of-form batsman, did raise a few eyebrows.

With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.