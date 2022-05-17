Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022 due to injury

Updated: May 17, 2022 2:03:37 pm
Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, due to a hamstring injury. The franchise, on Tuesday, revealed the development on Twitter.
“Official announcement: Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, The Knights camp will miss you,” KKR tweeted.
Rahane featured in seven games for the KKR this season, and accumulated 133 runs at an average of 19 with a top score of 44.
In the last IPL player auction, KKR roped in the veteran for Rs 1 crore (base price) but the move to buy an out-of-form batsman, did raise a few eyebrows.
With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.
