Ajinkya Rahane rides his luck before Shardul Thakur takes a blinder

Resuming KKR’s mammoth run chase of 215 runs set by Delhi Capitals (DC), Ajinkay Rahane lived a charmed life, surviving three close calls before ultimately perishing to a brilliant catch by Shardul Thakur, a couple of overs later.

On ball one, it was DRS who came to Rahane’s rescue after he has given out caught behind. However, he opted for a DRS review which showed nothing on UltraEdge, and the decision was overturned.

Next ball, Rahane once again went for the review against an LBW decision. Replays showed a clear inside edge and Rahane was safe again.

On the third ball, Rahane went for a drive and it seemed like the ball had beaten him but this time there was a definite outside edge but no one appealed.

A few overs later, it was Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who produced a stunning effort to grab a difficult catch running backward to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane.

Lord Shardul Thakur holy smokes that is a blinder of a catch 🔥 a mighty effort #KKRvDC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner feasted on a quality bowling attack before Delhi Capitals survived a scratchy middle-order show to reach 215/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

If Shaw-Warner added 93 to set the platform, Shardul Thakur (29 not out 11 balls) and Axar Patel (22 off 14 balls) added 49 in just 3.2 overs to finish the innings in style.

Warner (61 off 45 balls) and Shaw (51 off 29 balls) were facing one of the most lethal pace attacks of this edition but to their advantage, it was perhaps the best batting track.

There was a layer of green but it was more about holding the surface which had even bounce for anyone wishing to hit through the line.

Umesh Yadav (1/48 in 4 overs) had his first bad outing in this IPL, while Warner also launched into Pat Cummins (0/51 in 4 overs) with two boundaries over cover as 50 came in four overs.