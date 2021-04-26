Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson join Andrew Tye in withdrawing from IPL 2021

Australian and Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the ongoing IPL citing personal reasons on Monday. They join countryman and Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye, who left midway from the league as he feared getting “locked out” of his own country in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India.

“Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible way we can,” RCB said in a statement.

While leg-spinner Zampa was bought for Rs 1.5 crore, RCB spent Rs 4 crore to buy pacer Richardson at the players’ auction.

Tye said he decided to leave on Sunday after getting to know about the mounting quarantine cases from India in his hometown Perth. The 34-year-old had not got a game with the Royals so far and his contract with the franchise was worth Rs one crore.

“There was a number of reasons, but the main one was with the situation that has started to happen back home in Perth with a lot of cases in hotel quarantine coming out of India,” Tye told ‘SEN radio’ from Doha on Monday. “Now there’s been a community case in Perth governments are trying to restrict numbers coming back in, especially Western Australia.”

The bubble fatigue was also a factor, said Tye. “I just thought to try and get on the front foot and get home before I got locked out of the country. It’s been a long time in bubbles and hubs – doing the calculations earlier, think I’ve had 11 days at home out of the bubble since August, so for me I just wanted to get home.”

Getting out of India is becoming tougher by the day with many countries imposing a travel ban, including the UK and New Zealand. Australia has also reduced flights by 30 per cent and there could be more restrictions with India reporting more than 3 lakh cases per day over the past one week.

There are as many as 17 Australian cricketers featuring in the IPL including big names such as Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, besides coaches and support staff like Ricky Ponting and David Hussey.

With the second wave of the pandemic ravaging India, and cases hitting new peaks by the day, there is mounting fear among the Australian cricket contingent featuring in the Indian Premier League.

Some of them are getting “twitchy,” according to former Australian batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach David Hussey. “Everyone’s sort of a bit nervous about whether they can get back into Australia. I dare say there’ll be a few other Australians a bit nervous about getting back into Australia,” he told The Age.