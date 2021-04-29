Adam Zampa clarifies ‘vulnerable’ comment on IPL bio-bubble

Adam Zampa has said his feeling of ‘vulnerability’ in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble was not because of fears that he might be infected by the Covid-19 virus.

“My comments about the vulnerability of the IPL bubble had nothing to do with feeling that the virus would enter the bubble at any stage. The BCCI and RCB had many precautions to make us feel safe. I believe the tournament is in great hands… It was a personal choice to leave for many reasons,” the Australian leg spinner said in an official statement released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

“Kane and I have both reached Melbourne safe and sound. Thanks to the RCB management for the way the dealt with the situation… Their understanding of the situation made the process a lot easier,” Zampa said.

Zampa had said the bio-bubble put in place for the ongoing T20 event was the “most vulnerable” he has been a part of while also suggesting that it should have been held in UAE, like last year.

This was after Zampa and his RCB and Australian teammate Kane Richardson pulled out of the season to go home for “personal reasons”, as had been announced by the IPL franchise on Monday.

Official Announcment: Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.

This announcement came less than 24 hours before Australia announced a pause on all direct flights from India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India. Zampa and Richardson landed in Melbourne on Thursday afternoon having caught a connecting flight out of Doha. They will now spend the next two weeks in hotel quarantine.

“I spoke to Zamps a little while ago and he made a very compelling argument for going home. But for me, I feel like it’s safer for me to stay in the bubble than try and get home at the moment.” Coulter Nile told cricket.com.au.

Zampa’s RCB teammate Dan Christian lauded the strict measures in place for the tournament. “It’s pretty secure, and no expense spared as you can image in this tournament,” Christian told the same publication.