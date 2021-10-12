‘Absolutely disgusting’: Maxwell calls out online abuse after RCB’s exit from IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) swashbuckling batsman Glenn Maxwell has hit back at online trolls for abusing him and the RCB teammates after they lose the IPL eliminator match to KKR on Monday night.

The KKR prevailed over the Virat Kohli-led RCB in a game of punches and counter-punches because Sunil Narine made the difference. In the ‘do-or-die’ match, Narine picked up 4 wickets (Kohli, de Villiers, Bharat & Maxwell) and gave away just 21 runs.

RCB’s four-wicket loss prompted a wave of online abuse after the match. Maxwell has hit 290 runs at a strike-rate of 143.56 in the second part of the IPL. A disheartened Maxwell, who played a 15 off 18 balls innings on Monday, took to Twitter and posted a long note slamming the trolls. “Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting! We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse…”

Acknowledging the real fans, Maxwell said, “Thank you to the Real fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all! Unfortunately, there are some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!! Please don’t be like them!!!”

Another RCB player from Australia Daniel Christian, who made nine from eight deliveries and conceded 29 from 10 balls with the ball, also revealed his Instagram page had been targeted. “I didn’t have a great game tonight, but that’s sport,” he wrote. “However please leave her out of it.”

Dan was run-out on a score of 9 in the last over of the RCB’s innings. He has failed to deliver in the IPL 2021. Before the Eliminator, Dan had played a total of 8 matches, however, he only scored 5 runs with an average of 1.