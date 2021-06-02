AB de Villiers performs song with wife on father’s birthday: Watch

AB de Villiers sang a version of Jason Mraz’s ‘I won’t give up’ along with his wife Danielle on the occasion of his father’s 70th birthday. The performance was uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the franchise De Villiers plays for in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Wednesday.

“Proof that he literally can do anything,” RCB captioned the post, before reposting De Villiers’ message. The 37-year-old batsman said that May 29 was his father’s 70th birthday, and this was the occasion for performing one of his favourite songs.

“We all interpret songs in our own unique way, this song has a particularly special meaning to me and reminds me that God is always there, no matter what happens,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

“This is certainly an improvement on your last performance,” commented his RCB teammate Glenn Maxwell.

De Villiers added that while singing when he looked across the room to his dad, it reminded him how lucky he had been to have had him by his side as a role model for so many years. “Thanks, Anton Botha for your time and effort. Your incredible set after our performance completed a very special evening,” he concluded his post.

Talks surrounding De Villiers’s return to the South African cricket team have been ongoing, but board last month issued a statement saying the former Proteas captain had decided not to return to the national squad. “Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all that his retirement will remain final,” Cricket South Africa said in its statement.